Aqua Lung Sport Adult Duetto ZephyrFlex Snorkel Combo, Women's, Blue

Dive in and explore the ocean blue with the Aqua Lung Sport® Adult Duetto ZephyrFlex Snorkel Combo! A hypoallergenic silicone face skirt and quick release buckle system provide a custom and comfortable fit, while durable tempered glass lenses ensure long-lasting use. Enjoy easy breathing thanks to a Splashguard top that prevents unwanted water from entering the snorkel, as well as a one-way purge valve for clearing out any water leakage. FEATURES: Perfect for snorkeling Intended for adult wear Includes a mask and snorkel MASK: Hypoallergenic silicone face skirt for ultimate comfort and fit Quick release buckle system for a quick and easy fit adjustments Durable tempered glass lenses for long-lasting use SNORKEL: Features a Splashguard top to prevent unwanted water from entering top of snorkel Hypoallergenic silicone mouthpiece for comfort Includes a one-way purge valve for clearing snorkel of water Flex section for a custom and comfortable fit