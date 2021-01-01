PatBO Lurex Cutout Gown in Blue. - size 0 (also in 8) PatBO Lurex Cutout Gown in Blue. - size 0 (also in 8) Lurex blend. Made in Brazil. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper and loop button closure. Blouson sleeves with lightly padded shoulders and buttoned cuffs. Waist cut-out with twisted knot accent. Sparkly lurex crinkle-knit fabric. PBTO-WD92. VEL19014US. PatBO is a Brazilian brand that captures the vibrant energy of South America through its artfully hand-embroidered Ready-To-Wear and Swim Collections. A dedication to preserving the art of craftsmanship is the essence of PatBO and a guiding principle of our Founder & Creative Director, Patricia Bonaldi. Each design is expertly handmade in the brand's atelier by a team of local artisans who are empowered by the skills they have acquired through PatBO.