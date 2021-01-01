Luriane Sandal - 11 Black Nubuck

Meet your glamorous new go-to sandal. From day to night, casual to dressy, the Luraine Sandal makes the ultimate statement. Crafted from nubuck leather, this sleek silhouette features slender straps and a soaring stiletto heel. Consider this on-trend pair the perfect addition to your next party look. Material: Nubuck Heel Height: 4 in 100 mm Fit: This style runs narrow. We suggest ordering a half size bigger than normal. Elastic sling-back sandal Stiletto heel. Open toe Rubber heel patch at leather sole. SKU: S2041800010001