Luseta 33.8oz Lavender & Collagen Body Wash & Lotion Set

Luseta Lavender and Collagen Body Wash moisturizes and envelops your skin in a relaxed feeling while also working to cleanse. Luseta Lavender and Collagen Body Lotion is formulated with lavender oil and collagen. Its hydrating properties leaves skin feeling good with the appearance of a youthful-looking glow.



How do I use it: Apply the desired amount of wash to a loofah or bath sponge. Massage into skin for a generous lather and then rinse with water. Massage a generous amount of lotion onto the skin until absorbed.



From Luseta.



Includes: