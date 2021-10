What it is: A transformative dry shampoo that extends your blowout and prevents hair damage. Who it's for: All hair types, including color-treated or damaged hair. What it does: It absorbs product buildup, oil and impurities with translucent powders while soothing your scalp and restoring strength and softness, and it won't add texture, grip or weight to hair. Fragrance-retention technology means its signature scent stays with you all day. This