Oribe Gold Lust Repair Restore Shampoo Liter (33.8 fl. oz.)

Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo from Oribe nourishes, clarifies and smooths each strand, for hair that looks and feels smoother and softer. This smoothing shampoo is formulated with amino acids and biotin that provide deep moisture while strengthening cuticles from the inside out.Key Ingredients:Biotin: repairs damage to fortify, deeply nourish and strengthen the cuticle from the inside outAmino Acids: provide moisture to hair and scalp, strengthens and repairs damage on the cuticleArgan Oil: adds healthy shine, repairs damage and controls frizzMaracuja Oil: derived from passion fruit, replenishes and restores hair's natural moistureBromelain: gently exfoliates and balances the scalpKey Benefits:Reverses damageBoosts scalp circulationSmooths each cuticle for ultra-soft hairColor and keratin treatment safeUV protection for hair