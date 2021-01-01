KORAL Lustrous High Rise Legging in Black. - size XXS (also in XS) KORAL Lustrous High Rise Legging in Black. - size XXS (also in XS) 85% polyamide 15% lycra-spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash. Banded waist with hidden slip pocket. Stretch-fit sheen-finish fabric. KORL-WM199. A2017HS04. Since its inception, KORAL Activewear has made it their mission to design high-fashion for the highly-active woman. Brazilian designer Ilana Kugel is committed to creating leggings, sports bras, tanks, tops, jackets and more that use only the most flattering fabrics, show off bold design and have an unmatched technology weaved into their make-up. KORAL Activewear allows for effortless transitions and timeless style - no matter how busy you are.