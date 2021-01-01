Lustrous High Rise Legging - Ruby

The Lustrous High Rise Leggings are a fitness wardrobe staple. Crafted from our signature Infinity fabric, these leggings utilize stretch fiber technology in a high-rise style that flatters your waist and silhouette while elongating your legs. Featured in our latest colorway Ruby infinity. Fits true to size, take your usual Koral sizing Recommended for High Performance Fabric: Infinity - 85% Polyamide, 15% Xtra Life Lycra Sport Technology: Chlorine Resistant, Color Absolute, H2O, Quick Dry Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors, gentle cycle; No bleach; Tumble dry low. Ethically Made in the USA.