Weekend Stories Lux Ribbed Shorts With Lace in Black. - size S (also in L) 60% cotton 20% viscose 15% nylon 5% cashmere. Hand wash cold. Elastic drawstring waistband. Lace trim and lettuce hem. Rib knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. Shorts measure approx 10.5 in length. Imported. WEER-WF2. ACK89 H20. Luxe leisurewear for women that prefer quality over quantity, Weekend Stories offers effortless pieces that are classic, sophisticated and timeless. From plush knits, to silky satin fabrics, Weekend Stories ties together versatility and ease with each collection that is designed to feel incredibly comfortable and slips seamlessly into your wardrobe.