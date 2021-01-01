Sonia Kashuk Luxe Collection Concealer Brush No. 13

Reach contours of the face and lend additional coverage to areas that need it with the Sonia Kashuk™ Luxe Collection Concealer Brush. This soft concealer brush features flat, dense bristles that come to a small tapered point designed to effortlessly apply concealer for a flawless look. Best used with cream, liquid or powder formulas, simply dab product onto areas needing additional coverage and gently blend into the skin for a smooth finish. The small brush head is perfect for reaching the smaller contours of the face, whether you're concealing blemishes or dark circles under the eyes.