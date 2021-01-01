Inspired by the aroma of Almond Milk and Coconut Milk, Laura Mercier created this seductive, warm and comforting blend of gourmande ingredients. Her Almond Coconut Milk creation includes succulent notes of Coconut, Almond and Vanilla, combined with Heliotrope and Musk for a rich, sensual and alluring experience. Almond Coconut Milk Body Cream: A silky, smooth crème that luxuriously nourishes the skin with the lightly whipped feel and unique essence of milk, coconut, almond & vanilla. Almond Coconut Milk Cream Body Wash: A gentle body wash that creates a creamy lather and cleanses skin, leaving it feeling smooth and moisturized with the unique essence of milk, coconut, almond & vanilla. Almond Coconut Milk Eau de Toilette: This scent captures the essence of almond, coconut milk, jasmine, rosewood, ylang-ylang, vanilla, tonka, heliotrope and musk A limited edition collection of Almond Coconut Cream Body Wash, Almond Coconut Body Cream, and Almond Coconut Eau de Toilette. Shop Laura Mercier Luxe Indulgence Almond Coconut Body Triplet at Bluemercury. Find out about free shipping and become a BlueRewards member. Enjoy free samples with every purchase at bluemercury.com.