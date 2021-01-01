T3 Luxe Turban Towel - ONE SIZE FITS ALL

Maintaining long-lasting results goes beyond the hair tool. The T3 LUXE Turban Towel gently removes moisture from the hair after washing, decreasing the time needed for drying and styling. Created from soft, microfiber fabric with waffle weave texture, the LUXE Turban Towel absorbs excess moisture quickly and easily. After washing your hair, wrap the wider end of the towel around the nape of your hair. Twist the towel around the strands of your hair until all your hair is covered. To secure the towel, wrap the elastic loop around the coconut shell button to hold the towel in place. The microfiber material will quickly absorb water to help prevent excess frizz and damage to hair, keeping your hair healthy and beautiful. The T3 LUXE Turban Towel is a delightful addition to your hair routine.