Luxembourg Flag Europe Travel Vacation Europe Letzebuerg Tote Bag

This vintage style design shows the name Letzebuerg in the Luxembourgish flag. Makes a great idea for every proud Luxembourger from Luxembourg City, Esch-sur-Alzette, Differdange or Dudelange and for a travel or vacation. The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is called Luxemburg in German and Letzebuerg in the Luxembourgish language. It is located in the heart of Europe and is member of the European Union. Show your love for Luxembourg and the Benelux Union by getting this design! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.