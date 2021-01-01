Cartier Luxuriance

WHAT IT IS Les Rivi res de Cartier is the newest collection of three fragrances by Cartier In-House Perfumer, Mathilde Laurent, inspired by rivers in nature. Luxuriance represents a generous and complex river, brimming with nature, fern, lentiscus, oak, geranium, rosemary and wild herbs. A natural and wild freshness. 3.3 oz. Made in France. ABOUT THE BRAND Regarded as one of the most prestigious jewelry brands in the world, Cartier is known for exquisite craftsmanship and timeless designs. Founded in Paris in 1847 by Louis-Fran ois Cartier, the iconic jewelry house continues to create sought-after pieces like the celebrated Panth re de Cartier watches. Fragrances - Cartier Fragrances > Cartier > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cartier.