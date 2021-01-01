Fieldcrest Luxury Cotton Chevron Velvet Oblong Throw Pillow, One Size , Gray

Revel in the epitome of contemporary, polished design with Fieldcrest Luxury, available exclusively at JCPenney. The Fieldcrest Luxury Woven Herringbone Cotton Velvet Decorative Pillow is a sumptuous accessory for the Fieldcrest Luxury Woven Herringbone Collection. Made of plush cotton, this decorative pillow will lend a luxe finish to your bedding. As we evolve, our homes should too.DETAILS YOU'LL LOVE:- Features a reversible designKEY PRODUCT POINTS:- Features a zipper closureFeatures: ReversibleShape: OblongPillow Size: 12 X 18 InBack Fabric: VelvetFront Fabric: VelvetFabric Content: 100% CottonFilling Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Machine WashDecor Styles: Modern, Luxury + GlamCountry of Origin: Imported