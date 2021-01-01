From fieldcrest

Fieldcrest Luxury Cotton-Linen Herringbone Table Runner, One Size , Beige

$17.49 on sale
($50.00 save 65%)
In stock
Revel in the epitome of contemporary, polished design with Fieldcrest Luxury, available exclusively at JCPenney. Layer instant sophistication to your dining table with the Fieldcrest Luxury Herringbone Table Runner. Featuring a herringbone pattern, this elegant runner is finished with a hemstitch for lovely touch. As we evolve, our homes should too. DETAILS YOU'LL LOVE: Made from a Linen/Cotton blend Features a herringbone woven pattern Double Hemstitch and 1â Hem KEY PRODUCT POINTS: 14â x 72â table runner Available in 5 colorsIncluded: 1 Table Runner(s)Finishing Feature: HemstitchShape: OblongUse: IndoorMeasurements: 72 Length/InchesBase Material: 52% Cotton, 48% LinenFabric Description: WovenCare: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported

