Save £30.23 - Total Value: £74.73 Perfect for those looking for a hydration boost! This luxury set includes three products from Phytomer's best-selling HydraContinue range that provide instant comfort for dry and dehydrated skin without leaving an oily residue. This intense moisturising collection provides immediate and long lasting comfort. This lovely gift will protect your skin from the harsh winter weather. Suitable for all skin types. An ideal gift. Phytomer Luxury Moisturising Collection Contains: HydraContinue Instant Moisture Cream 50ml HydraContinue Hydra Nourishing Serum 30ml HydraContinue Moisturising Hand Cream 15ml Presented in a Phytomer Metallic Vanity Bag