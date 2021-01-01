From fieldcrest

Fieldcrest Luxury Sateen Firm Density Antimicrobial Down Alternative Pillow, One Size , White

$14.99 on sale
($38.00 save 61%)
In stock
Buy at jcpenneyaffiliate

Description

Revel in the epitome of contemporary, polished design with Fieldcrest Luxury, available exclusively at JCPenney. Cuddle up with the Fieldcrest Luxury Down Alternative Pillow, made from an ultra-soft cotton/Tencel blend. Featuring 350-thread count, this down alternative pillow is the answer for sweet dreams. As we evolve, our homes should too.Details You'll Love:- 350-thread count sateen fabric with embroidered logo detail- Treated with an antimicrobial property to inhibit the growth of odor causing microbes- Firm density for side sleepers - Features self-cording for an elegant finishFeatures: Hypoallergenic, Down Alternative, AntimicrobialSleeping Position: Multi-PositionThread Count: 350Fill Weight: 22 oz. of FillPillow Size: Standard/QueenMeasurements: 20 Width/Inches, 28 Length/InchesFabric Content: 70% Cotton, 30% Tencel LyocellFilling Content: 100% PolyesterComfort Type: Firm DensityCare: Machine WashDecor Styles: Luxury + GlamCountry of Origin: Made in US

