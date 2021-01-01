Fieldcrest Luxury Sateen Firm Density Antimicrobial Down Alternative Pillow, One Size , White

Revel in the epitome of contemporary, polished design with Fieldcrest Luxury, available exclusively at JCPenney. Cuddle up with the Fieldcrest Luxury Down Alternative Pillow, made from an ultra-soft cotton/Tencel blend. Featuring 350-thread count, this down alternative pillow is the answer for sweet dreams. As we evolve, our homes should too.Details You'll Love:- 350-thread count sateen fabric with embroidered logo detail- Treated with an antimicrobial property to inhibit the growth of odor causing microbes- Firm density for side sleepers - Features self-cording for an elegant finishFeatures: Hypoallergenic, Down Alternative, AntimicrobialSleeping Position: Multi-PositionThread Count: 350Fill Weight: 22 oz. of FillPillow Size: Standard/QueenMeasurements: 20 Width/Inches, 28 Length/InchesFabric Content: 70% Cotton, 30% Tencel LyocellFilling Content: 100% PolyesterComfort Type: Firm DensityCare: Machine WashDecor Styles: Luxury + GlamCountry of Origin: Made in US