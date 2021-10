Cut from fluid stretch jersey, this dramatic one-shoulder gown is detailed with an adjustable cutout shoulder, one long draped sleeve, and an open back. One-shoulder Long sleeve Open back Back zip closure Polyester/spandex Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 63" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Dress Collections - Contemporary Evening > Halston > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Halston. Color: Orchid. Size: 6.