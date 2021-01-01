MAJORELLE Lyla Bustier Top in Pink. - size M (also in L) MAJORELLE Lyla Bustier Top in Pink. - size M (also in L) Self: 90% nylon 10% spandexLining: 97% poly 3% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Unpadded underwire cups. Corset front with tie closureBoned bodice. Adjustable shoulder ties. Sheer lace fabric overlay. Ruffle satin trim. MALR-WS611. ACS1112 U21. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.