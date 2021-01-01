Gloria Vanderbilt Lylah Knit to Woven Button Up Top

60% Cotton, 40% Modal India Machine Wash Color Port Wine is a dark burgundy red, made in a nice crinkle jersey fabric Color Cream is an off white, made in a nice crinkle jersey fabric Color Deep verde is a dark bluefish-green teal, made in a nice crinkle jersey fabric Knit to woven button up top with wide split neck, roll tab long sleeves and side slits. This feminine long length shirt is great to wear to work, school or outings with friends. Pairs well with any bottom from jeans and pants to skirts and leggings helping you to make the most out of the wardrobe You already have. This shirt is 27 inches in length from center front Effortlessly fun and stylish Gloria Vanderbilt is a versatile yet classic look that attracts and connects with the modern sensibility of consumers of all ages.