Lymphoma Awareness Fight Hope Support Strong Warrior Tote Bag

Cure Lymphoma September Awareness Month/week/Day to show love & support for Lymphoma Warrior fighters survivor Lymphoma awareness tee for men women kids Strong fighter mom dad grandma grandpa sister brother son daughter Lymphoma words cloud heart support proud warrior gift, for fighters, warriors, medical doctors, nurses for men women kids Show your support to fight this disease help raise awareness, support Lymphoma Awareness Ribbon, Awareness On September 15th 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.