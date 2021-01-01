See by Chloe Lyna Sandal

See by Chloe Lyna SB36031A sandals offer a luxurious soft look and feel with a refined style. Crafted with two supple crisscross leather straps across vamp and a single leather ankle strap with a gold toned, Chloe branded, adjustable buckle closure. Designed with a flat heel and padded footbed for enhanced comfort. Leather upper, lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Made in Spain. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 38.5 (US Women's 8.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.