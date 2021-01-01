GRLFRND Lyric High Rise Split Hem Short in Blue. - size 28 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 31) GRLFRND Lyric High Rise Split Hem Short in Blue. - size 28 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 31) A wardrobe staple that needs no introduction, the Lyric shorts by GRNDRND. Grazing the waist, this off-duty pair dons the right amount of frayed detailing along the hem, a vintage wash and sexy slits at the sides that will have you mesmerized all season long.. 100% cotton. Made in USA. Light whiskering and destroyed detail. Button fly. 5-pocket design. Shorts measure approx 12 in length. GRLR-WF137. GF45248501703. True to the iconic Supermodels of the 90s, GRLFRND denim pushes the limits of basics to a new level of cool. Inspired by the Cindy's and Naomi's of the world, the line is sleek with an edge and always concerned with a flawless fit.