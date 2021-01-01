SkinMedica LYTERA Skin Brightening System with Retinol Complex 0.5

Achieve more radiant, luminous skin with the powerful brightening system. The LYTERA® Skin Brightening System is powered by two clinically proven superstars—LYTERA® Skin Brightening Complex and Retinol Complex. Kit Includes: AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser , 6oz This cleanser gently scrubs away dead skin, improving the appearance of skin tone and texture. LYTERA Skin Brightening Complex, 2oz A novel, non-prescription, non-Hydroquinone skin brightening product that minimizes the appearance of skin discoloration and dark spots. Retinol Complex 0.5, 1oz This Retinol formula will combat the signs of aging while smoothing skin texture. Total Defense and Repair SPF 34, 1oz Trial Size Provides protection beyond UVA and UVB while supporting the skin's ability to restore itself.