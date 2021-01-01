M.A.C. MAC Clear Lipglass Lip Gloss, Size 0.23 Oz in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: A unique lip gloss that creates a glass-like finish or subtle sheen on your lips. What it does: Designed to be worn on its own or over a lip pencil or a lipstick, it's the perfect product for creating shine that lasts. It's formulated with jojoba oil, which helps soften and condition the lips. A tiny bead of this highly concentrated product is all you need to cover the lip area. How to use: Only a small bead is needed to completely cover the lips. The squeeze tube provides ease of application.