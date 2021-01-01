M.A.C. MAC Pro Longwear Waterproof Brow Set in Brown Ebony at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: A brush-on gel that grooms and defines brows into shape while naturally shading them to create subtle or dramatic looks. What it does: The non-greasy formula sets hairs, providing a healthy-looking sheen in hues that match any hair color-from deep ebony to shimmering soft gold-brown. Its small brush applies gel with total precision. The waterproof, long-wearing formula is flake-proof, smudge-proof, non-clumping and resistant to sweat and humidity. How to use: Apply to brows by combing through hairs with a brush applicator. Ophthalmologist tested