This Talisman Necklace is part of the Pave Block Initial Series, an original Sequin design embossed with the letter M and studded with crystals. Charm measures 0.56 x 0.87" Chain measures 32" with lobster claw clasp and a 3" extender, and includes Sequin tag and crystal drop. Materials: 22K gold-plated brass with antique finish and crystal details. Designed & handcrafted in the USA with components from around the world.