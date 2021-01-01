M1 Gaming Headset Surround Sound Music Earphones USB 7.1 & 3.5mm Wired RGB Backlight Game Headphones with Mic-Red/3.5mm

Features:- Immersive Surround Sound: Gaming headsets provide excellent 50mm audio drivers and incorporate advanced audio technology. It provides high-quality analog surround sound, making the gaming experience more intense, capable of various games- 360° Adjustable Microphone: Noise-cancelling omnidirectional microphone can pick up sounds with great sensitivity and reduces background noise for better in-game chats. The microphone can be adjusted to any angle as needed- LED Backlight Effect: The game headphones have a cool RGB backlight lighting effect, designed to highlight the game ambience, even in the dark can create a cool game experience- Comfortable to Wear: Adopt soft and skin-friendly memory foam ear pads and leather headband made of lightweight materials to ensure long-lasting comfort. The adjustable length headband ensures comfortable wearing and excellent listening experience- Convenient to Use: Equipped with a rotary volume controller to control volume. Plug and play.