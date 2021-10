Bold, colorful zigzags on the dial bring Missoni's iconic pattern play to this two-hand watch designed in Italy and crafted in Switzerland. Enamel brings color the outer edge of the polished case while a smooth leather strap with contrast underside completes the eccentric timepiece. 34mm case; 16mm band width Buckle closure Swiss quartz movement Antireflective sapphire crystal face Enamel dial Stainless steel/leather Swiss made