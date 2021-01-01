Monolith M1060 Over Ear Planar Magnetic Headphones - Black/Wood With 106mm Driver, Open Back Design, Comfort Ear Pads For Studio/Professional

Planar Drivers: Not your typical headphone driver! A planar magnetic driver is a flat membrane that is surrounded by magnets. Open Back Design: Instead of an "inside your head" isolated experience that traditional closed-back headphones provide, open-back headphones provide a holographic listening experience. Comfort: The Monolith M1060 has been engineered to be comfortable for extended listening sessions. Large, comfy earpads are designed to keep you comfortable as you listen. Quality at a Fair Price: Monoprice's rugged design and rigid quality control standards deliver high quality products at fair prices. Impedance: 50 ohms