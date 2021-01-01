M2 Cut Cat Ear Headphones Wireless bluetooth 5.0 HIFI TF Card AUX-In Luminous Foldable Head-Mounted Headsetwith Mic-Blue

Features;1. bluetooth + MP3 function support stereo music playing, phone calling.2. Support all audio devices that have bluetooth capability, such as, cell phone, tablet PC, laptop, computer etc.3. 3.5mm audio plug, provides a simple wired connection of a variety of devices without bluetooth.4. Allow you to answer or reject phone calls anytime and anywhere.5. Charged via USB, rechargeable battery, convenient and practical.6. Good quality, foldable design and adjustable length hinges, very comfortable to wear and easy to carry.7. With TF card insert, without any bluetooth device, can still enjoy music any time any where.8. Rainbow color cat earphones, children's holiday gift earphones.