Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Uni-directional rotating tachymeter scale silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous red hands and index hour markers. Minute markers. slide rule markings around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Chronograph - two sub-dials displaying: 60 second and 30 minute. date sub-dial at the 6 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 44 mm, case thickness: 12 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Item Variations: MPH3602. Morphic M36 Series Black Dial Black Leather Mens Watch 3602.