M3F4 44mm Female Plug to 35mm Male PlugHeadphones Audios Connection Adapter Cables Balanced Output Adapter Balanced Cable Plug AdapterGold Plated.

High quality conversion cable, 5 pole 4.4mm female (balanced) plug to 3.5mm male stereo mini plug. Handmade braid 8 core structure, soft, high-quality materials to make it more durable. Using an OFC (High Purity Oxygen-Free Copper) cable as a conductor, the resistance in voice signal transmission is eliminated and clear sound quality is achieved. The plug uses gold plating for a high level of performance. It reduces sound quality deterioration and achieves a stable connection by converting as much as possible. Device side plug: 3.5mm stereo mini plug (straight).