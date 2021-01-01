TaylorMade M4 Driver, Left Hand, Men's, aluminum

Achieve consistently high driving performance with the TaylorMade M4 Driver. Twist Face Technology provides corrective face angle on off-center hits in real time for remarkable forgiveness and accuracy across the face. A Hammerhead Sole Slot creates a larger sweet spot for added forgiveness while reducing unwanted spin. The refined Geocoustic sole unlocks next-level feel and sound through the use of a reduced sole volume and external sound ribs. Twist Face Technology: Revolutionary new face curvature with a corrective face angle on off-center hits, engineered to reduce side spin and deliver straighter shots Twist Face provides more loft in the high-toe and less loft in the low-heel to produce more consistent spin where golfers commonly mis-hit Hammerhead Slot: New sole slot integrated into TaylorMade’s ultimate performance driver further enhances forgiveness across the face The reinforced outer portions of the slot allow for a lighter, more flexible face, resulting in a larger sweet spot The center portion of the slot increases ball speed low on the face and drops unwanted spin for more distance Refined Geocoustic Sole Design: Innovative sole design enables next-level forgiveness and best-in-class sound Sunken sole shape and reduced sole volume enables a larger, more forgiving face External sound ribs actively manage vibration and pitch to produce exceptional feel at impact Additional Features: Designed to equip golfers with a premium blend of power, forgiveness and accuracy 5-layer aerodynamic carbon crown with 9-1-1 skeletal titanium body saves weight to enable even lower CG placement Inverted Cone Technology located in the face raises COR to the legal limit for speed and forgiveness 41g back weight shifts the CG lower and further back in the head to create towering, powerful ball flight 4°, 12-position Aluminum Loft Sleeve allows golfers to customize face angle, loft and lie preference Tour-tested internal acoustic management techniques control vibration and pitch at the time of impact Sleek, contrasting crown and leading edge enable accurate alignment at the address position TM Dual Feel 360 Grip Wrench NOT included Fujikura ATMOS Red 50/60 Graphite Shaft H.I.T. (High Inertia Tip) maximizes the energy created during your downswing to provide optimal spin and flight CAGE process surrounds shaft fibers in the outer walls with rigid “cage” structure to elevate feel and control Maximum Carbon Fiber Content provides greater stiffness and strength for increased stability, distance and feel Constructed of 40 Ton Carbon Fiber material to ensure world class durability and performance Phantium finish provides a clean look to eliminate excess distraction at address Flex: X / S / R / A | Weight: 50 – 63g (A), 65g (R), 67g (S); 60 – 69g (X) | Torque: 3.5° | Kick Point: Mid/Low | Trajectory: High