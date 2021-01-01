TaylorMade M6 Fairway Wood, Left Hand, Men's, carbon

Experience steel with a twist while playing the TaylorMade M6 Fairway Wood. Equipped with TaylorMade’s first application of Twist Face Technology in a fairway wood, the M6 utilizes revolutionary face curvature with corrective face angle on off-center hits for side spin reduction and greater accuracy. Improved Speed Pocket technology creates a larger COR area and better off-center performance, especially on low-face strikes. A slightly deeper face and larger carbon crown combine to reposition discretionary weight to optimize Center of Gravity placement and MOI. TaylorMade M6 Fairway Wood – Titanium With A Twist: "The M6 Fairway adds to a rich lineage of explosive fairway woods with the addition of breakthrough Twist Face Technology. This potent combination of distance and straightness is something that has never been seen before in a fairway wood. " Brian Bazzel, VP of Product Creation at TaylorMade Twist Face Technology: TaylorMade’s first application of Twist Face Technology in a fairway wood Revolutionary face curvature with corrective face angle on off-center hits, engineered to reduce side spin and deliver straighter shots Unique Twist Face geometry specifically designed for the inertia properties of the M6 Fairway Wood First time in a fairway wood to help increase distance and improve accuracy from the tee or off the turf Multi-Material Construction + Advanced Speed Pocket Design: New club head design with a slightly deeper face and larger carbon crown provides optimal distance with excellent playability Discretionary mass is concentrated low in the head to optimize CG while maintaining high MOI Speed Pocket features improved slot flexibility for a larger COR area and better off-center performance, especially on low-face strikes New TPU slot insert is more flush with the surface for improved turf interaction Fujikura ATMOS Orange Graphite Shaft: H.I.T. (High Inertia Tip) maximizes the energy created during your downswing to provide optimal spin and flight CAGE process surrounds shaft fibers in the outer walls with rigid “cage” structure to elevate feel and control Maximum Carbon Fiber Content creates greater stiffness and strength for increased stability, distance and feel Constructed of 40 Ton Carbon Fiber material to ensure world class durability and performance TaylorMade Lamkin Dual Feel ’19 Grip: Distinct upper and lower grip zones engineered to promote proper hand placement and grip pressure Proven grip textures and patterns deliver enhanced grip comfort, control and consistency Color contrasting alignment aids ensure greater consistency and accuracy at address 0.600” Round | 47g | Installed Size: Standard