Rose gold-tone 316L stainless steel case with a black silicone strap. Fixed rose gold-tone stainless steel bezel. Black dial. Dial Type: Analog. Drum-Roll quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Tonneau case shape, case size: 46 mm, case thickness: 16 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Item Variations: MPH7605. Morphic M76 Series Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch 7605.