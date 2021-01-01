Timex 38 mm M79 Black/Blue Auto Silver Case Black Dial Silver Bracelet

The Timex 38 mm M79 Automatic watch pays homage to a classic while giving a modern day twist with a round stainless steel case, woven stainless steel bracelet, rotating top ring, and blue and black dial ring accents for a bold look. Fold-over clasp. Three-hand analog display with 21-jewel mechanical movement. Black dial face features geometric hour markers, date display window, and brand name. Arabic numerals at top ring. Splash resistant up to 5 ATM/50 meters. Presentation box included. Imported. Measurements: Case Height: 40 mm Case Width: 40 mm Case Depth: 14 1 5 mm Band Width: 21 mm Band Circumference/Length: 8 in Weight: 3.8 oz