What it is: A blush designed by and for professionals and formulated to provide fantastic color with ease and consistency. What it does: It applies evenly and adheres lightly to skin to give you natural-looking color that lasts all day. Finishes:- F: Frost. An iridescent, lightly shimmering color that adds highlights and a frosted bloom to your cheeks- M: Matte. A flat, matte finish that goes on lightly, builds well and blends with the skin- S: