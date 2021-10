What it is: A highly pigmented, long-wearing eyeshadow that goes on creamy and dries to an intense, vibrant finish. What it does: Its innovative second skin-like formula blends smoothly over lids and creates seamless, buildable coverage without looking heavy or cakey. Its superior color purity stays true and will not streak, crease or flake. Water-resistant, it can be mixed with other products like shadows and eyeliners. How to use: Apply to your