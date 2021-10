What it is: A creamy lipstick featuring medium-to-full buildable coverage and a satin finish. What it does: With its soft, cushiony texture, this lipstick features the same formula that made the brand famous. How to use: Prep your lips with a primer before applying color. You can apply the color directly to your lips from the bullet or use a lip brush for more precision. 0.1 oz. Winner of 's Allure 'Best of Beauty' Award for Best Plum Lip