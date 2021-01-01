MAC Strobe Cream

What it is: An ultimate quick-fix for skin now in shades of pink, peach, silver, red and gold. What it does: Super-powered with potent botanicals, Strobe Cream boosts the look of dull, flat or tired-looking skin with nutritious vitamins and a mega-dose of green tea. It brightens, clarifies and smoothes the skin while hydrating and leaving your complexion radiant with iridescent particles and antioxidants. It adds the softest glow to your skin. How