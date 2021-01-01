Macaw - Black - 10 - Also in: 9, 7, 6, 11, 5, 8

The Macaw is the favorite simple leather slide sandal but with a modern flair. Uber-soft vegetable-tanned leather is "tubed" for extra comfort in the upper straps and three decorative hand-pounded nails on the outside edge of the slide sandal give some flair to where the straps connect. The memory foam footbed is leather wrapped (yes, you heard that right - memory foam!) and has been molded to support the foot perfectly (yes, of course you will still have arch support!). You will slide into easy, beautiful, feminine comfort. For the "half size" friends, we recommend sizing up.