Achieve smart-casual style in our best-selling machine stretch trousers. This season's versatile update is crafted from a comfortable stretch fabric and boasts a classic five pocket design. These adaptable trousers can be dressed down with a t-shirt or dressed up with a cool, crisp button-down and brogues for a more refined aesthetic. Cotton stretch trousers Fabric: soft, mid-weight, slight stretch Button and fly fastening Belt loops Five pocket design US size 32 inside leg length is 81.5cm Style code - 54nau