Classic and understated the Mackay glasses will bring a sophisticated finish to your ensemble. The rectangular frames are simple yet stylish defined by clean lines and minimalistic detailing. Integrated nose pads ensure a comfortable fit while the lightweight plastic material makes it easy to wear these all day long. Whether youâre heading into an important meeting or relaxing in front of your favourite program the Mackay glasses promise to blend effortlessly into your wardrobe. | Main and Central Mackay (53) Eyeglasses and Frame in Black | Plastic - Online Coastal