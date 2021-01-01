Make every day feel like a vacation in laid-back Robert Graham Macon Swim Boardshorts. The classic-fit boardshort is crafted from a lightweight poly woven with an edgy color-blocking and floral waistband. Half-elasticized waist with an internal drawstring. Hand pockets at the sides and a hook-and-loop back pocket. Snap-button front and a zip-fly closure. Finished with a mesh-brief interior lining. 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 21 in Inseam: 10 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 17 in Leg Opening: 20 in Product measurements were taken using size 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.