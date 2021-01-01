Macrobiotics Recipes: How To Portion Foods To Fit Your Macros: Macro Fast And Easy Prep Jeanmarie Parrish Author

Macrobiotics is all about eating in balance. Macrobiotics focuses on choosing organic, locally grown, and seasonal produce. It stresses consuming a diet of whole foods that are grown locally to develop greater happiness and better health. This holistic diet is mostly vegetarian and calls for organic food whenever possible. The use of microwaves or electricity for cooking is discouraged.Do you want to learn about Macrobiotic recipes? Do you want to know how to prepare the most delicious meals that fit your diet?In this cookbook, you will find:Breakfast recipes like:-SCRAMBLED TOFU-BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES-PUMPKIN OATMEALLunch recipes like:-QUINOA FALAFEL-VEGAN RAMEN-ROASTED CAULIFLOWERAnd many other recipes!Here Is A Preview Of What You'll Learn...-How to cook healthy meals-Comprehensive Dietary Advice & Guidance-Recipes with detailed instructions-Each recipe contains the exact amount of calories, protein, carbohydrates, and fat-Fast and easy prep that requires no additional steps to prepare your meal-Tips and Tricks-Much, much more!