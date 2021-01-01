Weekend Stories Madalena Midi Skirt in Black. - size S (also in XL) Weekend Stories Madalena Midi Skirt in Black. - size S (also in XL) 75% rayon 25% silk. Dry clean only. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Partial drawstring sides with back tie closure. Item not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 38 in length. Imported. WEER-WQ1. WSQ1 S21. Luxe leisurewear for women that prefer quality over quantity, Weekend Stories offers effortless pieces that are classic, sophisticated and timeless. From plush knits, to silky satin fabrics, Weekend Stories ties together versatility and ease with each collection that is designed to feel incredibly comfortable and slips seamlessly into your wardrobe.