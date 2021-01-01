EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres Maddy Jean With Side Stripe Women's

Searching for some denim that looks good, feels great, doesn't sag and keeps everything where it should be? Look no further than these Maddy jeans from EV1. They're made of soft and stretchy denim that doesn't require breaking in, and feature a straight leg for a relaxed fit that flatters a variety of body types and will keep you moving freely while you're out and about. Five handy pockets, a set of belt loops and some chic contrast stitching complete the relaxed jeans, which are available in a classic and versatile denim wash.