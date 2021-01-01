KHAITE Maddy Sweater in Brown 83% viscose 17% poly. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Mid-weight rib knit fabric. Stylized cut-out details at hem. KTAH-WK22. 8310400. About the designer: KHAITE is a collection of womenswear and accessories that finds confidence in contrast of masculine and feminine, strength and softness, structure and fluidity, classic and modern. Designed to be cherished, each piece proposes a fresh balance of opposing elements while embodying a signature sensuality and ease.Founded in 2016, by creative director Catherine Holstein and based in New York, KHAITE evolves with each new season, building upon a foundation of robust yet polished items distinguished by exceptional materials and subtle yet striking details. The collection (pronounced “Kate”) takes its name from a Greek term for “long, flowing hair.”